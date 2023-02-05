Pritchard's two goals net Lakeville South Cougars victory over Shakopee Sabers

The Lakeville South Cougars bested the hosting Shakopee Sabers on Saturday, ending 6-4.

The Cougars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryder Patterson. Zander Billins and Jackson Ernst assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tate Pritchard in the middle of the first, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Aidan Willis.

The Cougars' Aidan Willis increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Ashton Dahms.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cougars led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Sabers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Cooper Simpson beat the goalie.

Jackson Vogel tied the game 4-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Cooper Simpson and Linus Toward.

Colton Kunkel took the lead one minute later, assisted by Aidan Willis and John Novak.

Tate Pritchard increased the lead to 6-4 only seconds later, assisted by Tyler Lafferty and Aidan Willis.

The Cougars chalked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Sabers host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center and the Cougars host Eagan at Hasse Arena.