Prior Lake Lakers victorious against Shakopee Sabers

The Prior Lake Lakers defeated the Shakopee Sabers 4-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Lakers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Graham Erickson. Ben Pfannenstein assisted.

The Sabers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Cooper Simpson late into the first, assisted by Jackson Vogel.

The Lakers took the lead early in the second period when CJ Sheffield netted one, assisted by Matthew Pavek.

The Lakers increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Joe Rice scored, assisted by Will Emerson.

Matthew Pavek increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by CJ Sheffield.

Coming up:

The Sabers play Farmington away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Lakers will face Lakeville South at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.