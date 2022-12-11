Prior Lake Lakers victorious against Eagan Wildcats

The Prior Lake Lakers defeated the Eagan Wildcats 4-2 on Saturday.

The Wildcats opened strong, with Keaton Orrey scoring early into the first period, assisted by Ben Gerard and Gavin Goihl.

The Lakers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Parker Boyce struck, assisted by AJ Pearson and Joe Rice.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Lakers.

Cam Roth narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Hudson Kerr and Eddie Moore.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Lakers hosting Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Wildcats hosting Farmington at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.