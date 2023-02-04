Prior Lake Lakers victorious against Chaska Hawks

The Prior Lake Lakers defeated the home-team Chaska Hawks 3-0. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Prior Lake managed to pull out a win.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Hawks hosting Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Lakers visiting Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.