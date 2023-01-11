SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Prior Lake Lakers got a shut out against Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Prior Lake Lakers picked up a decisive home win against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

img_500219490_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:41 PM
Share

The Prior Lake Lakers picked up a decisive home win against the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Tristan Pownall scored assisted by Graham Erickson and Brody Stephany.

The Lakers made it 2-0 with a goal from Brayden Pelcl.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Prior Lake on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The Lakers will face Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.