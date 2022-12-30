Prior Lake Lakers dig deep in the third to win against Lakeville North Panthers

The Prior Lake Lakers and the visiting Lakeville North Panthers were tied going into the third, but Prior Lake pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Graham Erickson. Matthew Pavek and Brody Stephany assisted.

The Panthers tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Griffin Kranz scored, assisted by Caden St. John and Hayden Konik.

Max Anderson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Brayden Pelcl and Ben Pfannenstein.

Joe Rice increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

The Panthers play against Apple Valley/Burnsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center. The Lakers will face Eden Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.