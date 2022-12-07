Prior Lake Lakers beat Farmington Tigers

The Prior Lake Lakers won their home game against the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The Tigers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Miller. Evrett Bennett and Charlie Pire assisted.

The Lakers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Brady Kearns scored, assisted by CJ Sheffield and Max Anderson.

The Lakers made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Graham Erickson netted one, assisted by Matthew Pavek.

Late, Joe Rice scored a goal, assisted by CJ Sheffield and Ben Pfannenstein, making the score 3-1.

Parker Boyce increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Joe Rice and Levi Eiter.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to the Holy Family Fire on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Tigers will face Rochester Century at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.