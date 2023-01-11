Princeton Tigers' winning streak broken by Monticello Moose
The Princeton Tigers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Monticello Moose, Princeton was on a run of five straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena finished 4-0 and the winning streak was ended.
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Landen Scherber.
The Moose's Jake Larson increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Tyler Miller and Tyler Bitz.
Robbie Harris scored early in the second period, assisted by Quintin Brooks and Brayden Dunn.
The Moose made it 4-0 when Gunnar Simon netted one, assisted by Roman Thompson six minutes into the period.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Thursday, with the Tigers hosting Little Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and the Moose hosting Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.