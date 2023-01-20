Princeton Tigers win at home against Pine City Area Dragons
The Princeton Tigers won when they visited the Pine City Area Dragons on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.
The Princeton Tigers won when they visited the Pine City Area Dragons on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.
The hosting Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Patnode. Eli Christopher assisted.
The Tigers' Jake Baumann increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jacob Patnode and Brody Kok.
The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Tigers.
Brody Kok increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jake Baumann and Eli Christopher.
Gavin Broz narrowed the gap to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and McCoy Leger .
Levi Nelson increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Cullen Drews and Dominic Patnode.
Coming up:
The Tigers play Rock Ridge away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Dragons will face Chisago Lakes at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.