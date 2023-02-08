Princeton Tigers victorious against Northern Edge

The Princeton Tigers defeated visiting Northern Edge 6-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Princeton managed to pull out a win.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lane Olson. Levi Nelson and Justin Nelson assisted.

The Northern Edge's players Loghan Croal tied it up 1-1 late into the first.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Lane Olson took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jacob Patnode.

Brody Kok increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Dominic Patnode.

Jacob Patnode increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Northern Edge players plays against Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Monticello on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.