Princeton Tigers victorious against Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The Princeton Tigers defeated the Becker/Big Lake Eagles 6-4 on Tuesday.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brody Kok. Jake Baumann and Jacob Patnode assisted.

The Tigers' Brody Kok increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jacob Patnode and Eli Christopher.

The Tigers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-2, after only two seconds into the third period when Lane Olson scored again, assisted by Timothy Donnay.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Timothy Donnay beat the goalie, assisted by Lane Olson.

Dominic Patnode increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Brody Kok and Alexander Miller.

Brayden Graning narrowed the gap to 6-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Eli Scheideman and Jase Tobako .

The Eagles narrowed the gap again with a goal from Eli Scheideman, assisted by Brayden Graning at 16:52 into the third period.

Next up:

The Eagles play Northern Lakes away on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Tigers will face Two Rivers at home on Monday at 11:15 a.m. CST at National Sports Center.