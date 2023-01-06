Princeton Tigers keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Princeton Tigers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against Northern Edge, making it five in a row. They won 10-2 over Northern Edge.
It was smooth sailing for the Princeton Tigers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against Northern Edge, making it five in a row. They won 10-2 over Northern Edge.
Coming up:
The Northern Edge players hosts the Pine City Area Dragons on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Monticello at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.