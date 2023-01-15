Princeton Tigers beat River Lakes Stars in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Princeton Tigers won 3-2 at home against the River Lakes Stars on Saturday.

The visiting Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Blake Schultz .

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period when Brody Kok scored, assisted by Jake Baumann and Jacob Patnode.

The Tigers made it 2-1 late in the second period when Alexander Miller scored, assisted by Jacob Patnode.

Dominic Patnode then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Timothy Donnay assisted.

Bradey Blaschko narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Bennett Schultz and Blake Schultz.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena, and the Stars playing the Flyers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers.