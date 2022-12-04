Princeton Tigers beat Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Princeton Tigers won their home game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Saturday, ending 10-1.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Jacob Patnode found the back of the net, assisted by Timothy Donnay.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Timothy Donnay scored, assisted by Niko Bratulich.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Levi Nelson beat the goalie.

Jacob Patnode increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later.

Jacob Patnode increased the lead to 9-0 just one minute later, assisted by Justin Nelson and Lane Olson.

Brody Kok increased the lead to 10-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Eli Gibbs and Gavin Skarohlid.

Rowan Tramm narrowed the gap to 10-1 just one minute later, assisted by Mitchell Haase and Chase Radermacher.

Next up:

Next up, the Tigers face St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, while the Mustangs face Spooner at home at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.