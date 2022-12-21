Prairie Centre North Stars win 5-2 at home against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Prairie Centre North Stars won at home on Tuesday, handing the Mora-Milaca Mustangs a defeat 5-2.

The Mustangs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Trenton Fore.

The North Stars' Eli Fletcher tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Derick Sorenson and Zac Bick.

The North Stars took the lead with a goal from Keegan Christians halfway through the first, assisted by Zac Bick and Eric Isenbart.

Kyle Sayovitz scored early into the second period.

Mitchell Haase narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period.

Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Derick Sorenson and James Rieland.

Eli Fletcher increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later.

Next up:

On Wednesday, the North Stars will play the Cardinals at 2 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic, and the Mustangs will play the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.