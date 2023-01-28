Prairie Centre North Stars secure much-needed win

The Prairie Centre North Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 3-3 victory over the Willmar Cardinals, things are looking brighter for Prairie Centre with at least a much needed point.

The North Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eli Fletcher scored yet again, assisted by Derick Sorenson and Zac Bick.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Trenton Larson halfway through the first period, assisted by Henry Michelson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Next games:

On Saturday, the North Stars will host the Dragons at 12 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Rebels at 1 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.