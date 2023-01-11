Prairie Centre North Stars got a shut out against Breckenridge Blades

The Prairie Centre North Stars picked up a decisive home win against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The North Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eli Fletcher scoring in the first period, assisted by James Rieland.

The North Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Eli Fletcher in the first period, assisted by Jesse Williams and James Rieland.

The North Stars increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when James Rieland scored, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Jesse Williams.

The North Stars' James Rieland increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Jesse Williams and Eli Fletcher.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the North Stars led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The North Stars increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Zac Bick scored. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The North Stars host Becker/Big Lake on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades host Kittson County Central to play the Bearcats on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.