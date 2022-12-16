Porter scores twice in Park Wolfpack's win over East Ridge Raptors

The Park Wolfpack won against the hosting East Ridge Raptors 5-1 on Thursday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Rudh. Maccoy Wohnoutka assisted.

Brandon Muth scored early in the second period, assisted by Blake Kohnen.

Six minutes into the period, Gavin Moss scored a goal, assisted by Owen Corkish and Jackson Rudh, making the score 2-1.

Colton Porter increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tommy Lucas.

Colton Porter increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Tyler Schwartz.

Owen Corkish increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Gavin Moss and Jackson Rudh.

Coming up:

Next up, the Raptors face Stillwater at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Wolfpack face Cretin-Derham Hall on the road at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Saturday.