Points were split when Stillwater Area Ponies hosted Hill-Murray Pioneers

The home-team Stillwater Area Ponies and the visiting Hill-Murray Pioneers got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Ponies hosting the Bears at 7 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena and the Pioneers visiting the Thunderhawks at 2:15 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena - Maplewood.