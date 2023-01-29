Points were split when St. Paul Highland - Central Scots hosted Simley Spartans

The home-team St. Paul Highland - Central Scots and the visiting Simley Spartans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

Next games:

The Scots travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds. The Spartans host Tartan to play the Titans on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.