Points were split when Southwest Christian Stars hosted Marshall Tigers

The home-team Southwest Christian Stars and the visiting Marshall Tigers got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Malachi Klemm scored assisted by Sean Nwaiga and Talan Plante.

The Stars made it 1-1 with a goal from Caleb Bendell.

Tigers' Sam Schwarz tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Klayton Weller and Zach Kramer assisted.

Parker Schmitt increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Welsh.

Paul Hornor narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Ashton Hendel.

Kael Lundquist tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Jared Greiner and Caleb Swenson.

Next up:

The Stars host the Simley Spartans in the next game at home on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver]. The same day, the Tigers will host the Blades at 1:45 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.