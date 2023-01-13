Points were split when Sartell Sabres hosted Alexandria Area Cardinals
The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Alexandria Area Cardinals got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.
The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Alexandria Area Cardinals got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.
Coming up:
The Cardinals play against St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The Sabres will face Fergus Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.