High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Points were split when Sartell Sabres hosted Alexandria Area Cardinals

The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Alexandria Area Cardinals got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

January 12, 2023 11:01 PM
Coming up:

The Cardinals play against St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The Sabres will face Fergus Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.

