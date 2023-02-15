Points were split when Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings hosted Coon Rapids Cardinals

The home-team Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings and the visiting Coon Rapids Cardinals got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 8-8.

Six goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-4 lead for the Cardinals.

The Wings tied the score 5-5 within the first minute of the third period when Riley Hanson netted one, assisted by Charlie Goergen and Tanner Rausch.

Nicolas Espinosa took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Tyler Barsness.

Sam Burns tied the game 6-6 four minutes later, assisted by Charlie Goergen.

Charlie Goergen took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Jameson Essen.

Nolan Hazelwood tied it up 7-7 three minutes later, assisted by Trenton Theisen and Tyler Barsness.

Tanner Rausch took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Logan Gatti and Charlie Goergen.

Cayden Alphin tied the game 8-8 one minute later, assisted by Trenton Theisen and Tyler Barsness.

Next games:

The Wings play Southwest Christian away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Cardinals will face Simley at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.