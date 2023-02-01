Points were split when Owatonna Huskies hosted Rochester Mayo Spartans

The home-team Owatonna Huskies and the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Rocco Corl scored.

The Huskies' Benjamin Bangs narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Joseph Webster and Andrew Mitchel.

Jackson Kath scored early into the second period, assisted by Charles Valeto and Andrew Skov.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The Huskies will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre, and the Spartans will visit the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.