Points were split when New Prague Trojans hosted East Ridge Raptors

The home-team New Prague Trojans and the visiting East Ridge Raptors got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

Next games:

The Trojans host the Chanhassen Storm on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center. The Raptors will face Proctor at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.