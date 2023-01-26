Points were split when Grand Rapids Thunderhawks hosted Brainerd Warriors

The home-team Grand Rapids Thunderhawks and the visiting Brainerd Warriors got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Warriors opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brady Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Martin Timmons and Ashton Extrand.

Blayne Mortenson scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gus Drennan and Will Stauffer.

Late, Kale Koop scored a goal, assisted by Kade Stengrim, making the score 2-1.

Thunderhawks' Gus Drennan tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Bauer Murphy and Gavin Forrest assisted.

Will Shermoen took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Luka Rohloff and Gavin Forrest.

Kade Stengrim tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by John Finnegan and Ashton Extrand.

Coming up:

The Thunderhawks travel to Maple Grove on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Warriors will face Fergus Falls on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.