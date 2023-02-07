Points were split when Coon Rapids Cardinals hosted Totino-Grace Eagles

The home-team Coon Rapids Cardinals and the visiting Totino-Grace Eagles got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cayden Alphin scoring in the first period, assisted by Nicolas Espinosa and Tristan Golen.

The Eagles tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period when Tre Peck scored, assisted by Sam DeYoung and Caleb Piekarski.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Eagles narrowed the gap again, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Carson Border found the back of the net, assisted by Shane Dean and Brody Munnelly.

Colton Horak tied the game 4-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Clayton Derr.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play Hopkins away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Eagles will face Osseo at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.