Points were split when Buffalo Bison hosted St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The home-team Buffalo Bison and the visiting St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Roethke. Jimmy Winter assisted.

The Knights' Tyler Jordan tied the game 1-1 late in the first period.

The Knights made it 2-1 early into the second period when Tyler Jordan scored yet again.

Jacob Rokala increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Jimmy Winter narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Griffin Valli.

Ryan Roethke tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jake Bergstrom.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bison will host the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center, and the Knights will visit the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Black River Falls Tigers.