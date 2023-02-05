Points were split when Albert Lea Tigers hosted Mankato West Scarlets

The home-team Albert Lea Tigers and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The visiting Scarlets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Blake Murphy scoring in the first period, assisted by Gavin Villagomez.

Tim Chalmers scored midway through the second period, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Max Edwin.

Halfway through, Tim Chalmers scored a goal, assisted by Joseph Yoon, making the score 2-1.

Carter Mihm tied the game 2-2 late into the third period.

Next up:

The Tigers host Red Wing on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Scarlets will face Dodge County on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.