Points were split as Stillwater Area Ponies hosted Duluth East Greyhounds

The home-team Stillwater Area Ponies and the visiting Duluth East Greyhounds claimed a point each with a 5-5 draw in the game on Saturday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Greyhounds led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Greyhounds.

Blake Vanek narrowed the gap to 5-4 early into the third period, assisted by Ethan Bernier and Wyatt Carroll.

Blake Vanek tied the game 5-5 late in the third assisted by Riley Skuza and Ty Tuccitto.

Next up:

The Ponies host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Greyhounds visit Brainerd to play the Warriors on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.