Points were split as Southwest Christian Stars hosted Simley Spartans

The home-team Southwest Christian Stars and the visiting Simley Spartans claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Tuesday.

The hosting Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jared Greiner scoring in the first period, assisted by Paul Hornor.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaden Feltmann scored the first goal, assisted by Paul Hornor and Caleb Bendell.

The Stars' Caleb Bendell increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Tate Hardacre.

The Stars scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Ethan Unglesbee tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Zach Hilsgen and Nick Binsfeld .

Next up:

The Stars travel to Blake on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena. The Spartans host St. Paul Johnson to play the Governors on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.