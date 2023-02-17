Points were split as Southwest Christian Stars hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The home-team Southwest Christian Stars and the visiting Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings claimed a point each with a 4-4 draw in the game on Thursday.

The Wings took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jameson Essen. Charlie Goergen and Jack Jangula assisted.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Owen Zick late in the first, assisted by Caleb Swenson and Sam Rudolph.

The Wings scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Caleb Swenson tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Paul Hornor and Owen Zick.

Charlie Goergen took the lead two minutes later.

Paul Hornor tied it up 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Owen Zick.