Points were split as Sartell Sabres hosted Warroad Warriors
The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Warroad Warriors claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Saturday.
The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Warroad Warriors claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Saturday.
The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Landon Thompson scored.
Elliot Testa tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cullen Grahek and Nolan Smith.