Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Points were split as Sartell Sabres hosted Warroad Warriors

The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Warroad Warriors claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Saturday.

img_500253473_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:08 PM

The home-team Sartell Sabres and the visiting Warroad Warriors claimed a point each with a 1-1 draw in the game on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Landon Thompson scored.

Elliot Testa tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Cullen Grahek and Nolan Smith.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.