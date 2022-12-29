Points were split as Red Wing Wingers hosted Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The home-team Red Wing Wingers and the visiting Mora-Milaca Mustangs claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Wednesday.

The Mustangs opened strong, early in the game with Austin Neyssen scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Carson Donaghue.

The Wingers' Ethan Anderson tied the game halfway through the first period, assisted by Conner Preston.

Nicholas Wooden took the lead early into the third period.

Rowan Tramm tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Trenton Fore and Charlie Kritzeck.

Sam Knowlton took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Cameron Schlichting.

Trenton Fore tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Kritzeck.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Wingers hosting the Baldwin-Woodville players at 6 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena, and the Mustangs playing the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.