Points were split as Minnesota River Bulldogs hosted Marshall Tigers

The home-team Minnesota River Bulldogs and the visiting Marshall Tigers claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Klayton Weller. Corbin Beernaert and Zach Kramer assisted.

Braylon Hoffman scored early in the second period, assisted by Hayden Stensrud and Cole Goecke.

The Bulldogs made it 2-1 with a goal from Hayden Stensrud.

Owen Renslow tied it up 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Talan Plante and Sean Nwaiga.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bulldogs hosting the Bluejays at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Tigers visiting the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.