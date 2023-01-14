Points were split as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons hosted Southwest Christian Stars

The home-team Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons and the visiting Southwest Christian Stars claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Friday.

Next up:

The Dragons play Willmar away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Stars will face Anoka at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.