Points were split as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons hosted Southwest Christian Stars

The home-team Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons and the visiting Southwest Christian Stars claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Friday.

img_500222593_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:41 PM
Next up:

The Dragons play Willmar away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Stars will face Anoka at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.