Points were split as Forest Lake Rangers hosted Park Wolfpack

The home-team Forest Lake Rangers and the visiting Park Wolfpack claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Thursday.

The hosting Rangers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cole Rivard.

The Wolfpack's Brendan Bloedel tied the game late into the first, assisted by Owen Corkish and Tyler Schwartz.

The Wolfpack made it 2-1 early in the second period when Maccoy Wohnoutka beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Schwartz and Owen Corkish.

Midway through, Emik Hauer scored a goal, assisted by Lucas Kiel and Elias Studier, making the score 2-2.