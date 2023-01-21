Points were split as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks hosted Holy Angels Stars

The home-team Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the visiting Holy Angels Stars claimed a point each with a 8-8 draw in the game on Friday.

Six goals were scored in the first period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 5-4 going in to the third period.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 6-4, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Patrick Dunaiski netted one again.

Jack Bartfield narrowed the gap to 6-5 three minutes later, assisted by Mason Garcia and Gabe Perron.

Jack Bartfield tied the game 6-6 two minutes later, assisted by Gabe Perron and Henry Lechner.

Mason Garcia took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Connor Hanley and Lincoln Ayers Assad.

Cole Painovich tied it up 7-7 one minute later, assisted by Noah Knutson.

Lincoln Ayers Assad then took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Jack Bartfield and Henry Lechner.

Lucas Rauner tied it up 8-8 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks travel to Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Stars will face Duluth Marshall on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.