Points were split as Blake Bears hosted Stillwater Area Ponies

The home-team Blake Bears and the visiting Stillwater Area Ponies claimed a point each with a 3-3 draw in the game on Saturday.

The visiting Ponies started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ty Tuccitto scoring in the first minute, assisted by Morgan Spetz.

The Bears tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Rowan Heithoff scored the first goal.

The Ponies took the lead with a goal from Blake Vanek in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ethan Bernier.

The Bears tied the score 2-2, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Finn Woerner found the back of the net, assisted by Joe Erickson and Alex Witzke.

The Ponies took the lead early into the third period when Brody Dustin netted one, assisted by Ethan Bernier and Blake Vanek.

Rowan Heithoff tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Carson Clark.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Bears will play the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, and the Ponies will play the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.