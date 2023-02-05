Points were split as Albert Lea Tigers hosted Mankato West Scarlets
The home-team Albert Lea Tigers and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Saturday.
Next games:
The Scarlets play against Dodge County on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers will face Red Wing on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.