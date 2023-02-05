High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Points were split as Albert Lea Tigers hosted Mankato West Scarlets

The home-team Albert Lea Tigers and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Saturday.

img_500244050_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 09:36 PM
Share

The home-team Albert Lea Tigers and the visiting Mankato West Scarlets claimed a point each with a 2-2 draw in the game on Saturday.

Next games:

The Scarlets play against Dodge County on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Tigers will face Red Wing on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.

Related Topics: ALBERT LEA