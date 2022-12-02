Pine City Area Dragons win 7-3 on the road against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Pine City Area Dragons won on the road on Friday, handing the Morris/Benson Area Storm a defeat 7-3.

The visiting Dragons started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with McCoy Leger scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by McCall Leger and Logan Kirby.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Charlie Goff scored, assisted by Ryan Tolifson and Brady Pederson.

The Dragons took the lead with a goal from Andrew Thole late into the first, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer .

The Dragons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Storm narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Blake Bruns scored, assisted by Trevor Buss.

Andrew Thole increased the lead to 6-3 just one minute later, assisted by Gavin Broz and Blake Painovich.

Ryder Youngbauer increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by McCoy Leger and Andrew Thole.

The Storm were called for no penalties, while the Dragons received no penalties.

Next games:

The Storm host Marshall on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Dragons will face Irondale-St. Anthony on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.