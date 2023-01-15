Pine City Area Dragons got a shut out against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Pine City Area Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting Dragons opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Caden Schlichting scoring in the first period.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Andrew Thole in the first period.

The Dragons' McCall Leger increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Gavin Broz and Hunter Haug .

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Gavin Broz who increased the Dragons' lead, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer , in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The Dragons are set to face Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center, while the Rebels face Becker/Big Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.