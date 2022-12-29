Pine City Area Dragons got a shut out against Breckenridge Blades

The Pine City Area Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Dragons opened strong, early in the game with Brent Keeney scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Hunter Haug and Isaac Jahnz .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hunter Haug halfway through the first period, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Trysten Thurman .

Ryder Youngbauer scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by McCoy Leger and Trysten Thurman.

The Dragons made it 4-0 when Trysten Thurman netted one, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Logan Kirby late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

The Dragons were whistled for no penalties, while the Blades received no penalties.

Next up:

The Dragons host Becker/Big Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Blades host Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to play the Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.