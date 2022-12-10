Pine City Area Dragons dig deep in the third to win against Princeton Tigers

The Pine City Area Dragons and the visiting Princeton Tigers were tied going into the third, but Pine City Area pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Dragons will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena, and the Tigers will visit the Flyers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.