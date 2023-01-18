Pine City Area Dragons beat Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Pine City Area Dragons won their road game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Tuesday, ending 8-3.

The Dragons started off strong and took the lead early in the game with McCall Leger scoring in the first minute, assisted by McCoy Leger .

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ryder Youngbauer scored, assisted by McCoy Leger.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Dragons.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 7-1 within the first minute when Charlie Kritzeck beat the goalie, assisted by Jordan Szucs.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap again with a goal from Dylan Prokosch, at 5:59 into the third period.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap again in the third period when Trenton Fore netted one, assisted by Austin Neyssen.

McCall Leger increased the lead to 8-3 four minutes later, assisted by Gavin Broz .

Coming up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Mustangs will face WSFLG at home at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center, while the Dragons host Princeton at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.