Peterson scores 2 in Stillwater Area Ponies' win over Forest Lake Rangers

The Stillwater Area Ponies won against the visiting Forest Lake Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.

The Ponies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ben Peterson. Riley Skuza and Luke Myers assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ponies led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Rangers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Caden Speidel, assisted by Gavin Wille and Riley Middendorf at 2:33 into the third period.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Ponies hosting Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center, and the Rangers hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.