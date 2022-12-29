Park Wolfpack victorious against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Park Wolfpack defeated the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights 6-1 on Wednesday.

The visiting Wolfpack opened strong, right after the puck drop with Gavin Moss scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Adam Friemann.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Owen Corkish scored, assisted by Jackson Rudh.

The Wolfpack's Adam King increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period, assisted by Maccoy Wohnoutka and Tyler Schwartz.

The Wolfpack scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Gavin Bourassa narrowed the gap to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Lincoln Urdahl and Grady Springborn.

Adam King increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Boston Weidner.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Knights will host the Raiders at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena and the Wolfpack will play against the Lightning at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.