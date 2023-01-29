Park Wolfpack grab extra point vs. Woodbury Royals in overtime

The Woodbury Royals and the visiting Park Wolfpack tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Park beat Woodbury in overtime 2-1.

Park's Jackson Rudh scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Wolfpack took the lead when Gavin Moss scored the first goal assisted by Owen Corkish and Brendan Bloedel.

In the second period, Tommy Dittrich scored a goal, assisted by Jan Tichy and Cole Shaback , making the score 1-1.

Just over one minutes in, Jackson Rudh scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Owen Corkish and Colton Porter.

Next up:

Next up, the Royals face Stillwater at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, while the Wolfpack face East Ridge at home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. Both games will be played on on Thursday.