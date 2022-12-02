Park Wolfpack beat Tartan Titans in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Park Wolfpack won 4-3 at home against the Tartan Titans on Thursday.
The Wolfpack took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen Corkish. Jackson Rudh assisted.
The Wolfpack's Colton Porter increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Gavin Moss and Adam Friemann.
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Wolfpack.
Blake Tuccitto narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Brody Laska and Shawn Duggan.
In the next round on Saturday, the Wolfpack will face Farmington at home at 3 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, while the Titans host Spring Lake Park at 3 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena.