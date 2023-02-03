Park Wolfpack beat East Ridge Raptors and continue winning run
The game between the Park Wolfpack and the East Ridge Raptors on Thursday finished 4-1. The result means Park has four straight wins.
Next up:
The Wolfpack play Hastings away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Raptors will face Stillwater at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.